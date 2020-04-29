S&CO Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.46. 2,361,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

