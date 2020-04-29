S&CO Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 2.5% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.62. 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,623. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

