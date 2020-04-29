S&CO Inc. Sells 140 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

