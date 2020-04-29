S&CO Inc. Sells 170 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 735,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,855. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

