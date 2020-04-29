S&CO Inc. Sells 42,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 1,688,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

