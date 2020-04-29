S&CO Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 15,768,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,457,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

