Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.67, 2,199,151 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,634,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

