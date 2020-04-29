Short Interest in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Declines By 16.8%

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 366,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Caci International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Caci International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.16. 160,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,495. Caci International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. Caci International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

