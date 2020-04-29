Short Interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Declines By 31.6%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar bought 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 15,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

