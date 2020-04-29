Short Interest in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Rises By 24.1%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 951,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Enova International stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,205,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.25. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

