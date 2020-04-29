Short Interest in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Rises By 24.1%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 951,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Enova International stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,205,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.25. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $30.20.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.