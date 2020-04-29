Short Interest in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Rises By 23.1%

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EXR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

