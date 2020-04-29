Short Interest in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Rises By 26.4%

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 366,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $893.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

