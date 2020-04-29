Short Interest in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 16.2%

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 335,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,441. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.