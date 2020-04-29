Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Rises By 25.1%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 712,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. 207,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,151. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hubbell by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 38.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

