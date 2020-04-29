Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Expands By 26.4%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 886,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

IHG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 344,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,070. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

