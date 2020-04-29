Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Increases By 23.2%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 238,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 733,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

