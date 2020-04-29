Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Increases By 24.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of LMP Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $77,140.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,798,457.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,526. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.