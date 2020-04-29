Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Increases By 24.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of LMP Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $77,140.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,798,457.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the first quarter valued at $555,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 3,003.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,526. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

