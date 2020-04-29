Short Interest in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rises By 23.5%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $159,274.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,672,320 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,688 shares of company stock worth $740,908 over the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 87,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

