Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Increases By 26.5%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 701,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE MCY traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. 350,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Mercury General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

