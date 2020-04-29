Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Decreases By 16.8%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 1,005,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,983. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCS. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,060,000 after purchasing an additional 404,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Steelcase by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $46,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

