Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Rises By 25.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $438.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Textainer Group has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.