Short Interest in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Increases By 23.2%

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,588. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 53.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Toll Brothers by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

