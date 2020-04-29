Signature Bank (SBNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 683,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.