Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 7.4%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.20, 1,366,167 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,165,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 236,388 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

