SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,115. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

