SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 6.2%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 5,862,793 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,536,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts have commented on SM shares. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

