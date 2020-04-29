Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,520 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,002,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,992,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 262,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,311. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

