Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. 46,397,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,432,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

