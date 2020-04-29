Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,075 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOU traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 319,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

