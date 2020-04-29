Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,209. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.