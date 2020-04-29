Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,710,000 after buying an additional 514,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 285,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

