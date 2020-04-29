Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. 1,600,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,385. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

