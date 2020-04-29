Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

