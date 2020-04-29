Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 596,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 4,427,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,809. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

