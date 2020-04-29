Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after buying an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,994,000 after buying an additional 144,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,655,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. 2,048,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

