Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.15. 199,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,636. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.