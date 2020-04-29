Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.93. 3,803,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

