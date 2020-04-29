Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

