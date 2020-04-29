Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 2,901,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

