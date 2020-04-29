Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 3,117,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,259. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

