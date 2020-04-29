Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 425,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,181. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.