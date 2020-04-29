Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.09. 1,151,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,885. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

