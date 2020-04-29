Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,858,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,148. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.