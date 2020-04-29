Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 8,339,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.