Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.55. The stock had a trading volume of 843,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

