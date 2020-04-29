Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.59. 9,903,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,813,945. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

