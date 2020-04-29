Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 89,598,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

