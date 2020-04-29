SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

