Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.61) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Spectris to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,577.73 ($33.91).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,643 ($34.77). 233,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,405.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,639.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17767.8750873 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.