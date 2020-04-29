Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Up 17.1%

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) were up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.34, approximately 10,090,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 3,934,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,445.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

